GBRC Indoor Soccer Instructional Program now forming

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming Indoor Soccer Instructional program for any interested boys and girls in the Kindergarten or 1st grade.

Registration begins Monday, January 9 th at the Recreation Center located at 1214 Stone Street. Kindergarten instructional program will begin March 28 through April 20. First Grade instructional program will begin February 21 and go through March 16.

All age groups will have scheduled practices each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Games will be played during the four week program. Sessions for Kindergarten and 1st grade are at 5:30, 6:15, and 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays.

Register your child at the GBRC office, located at 1214 Stone Street. The Early Bird Registration beginning January 9 until January 13 has a fee of $20. Regular registration begins Jan. 16 at a fee of $25. The deadline to sign up is Friday, January 27. Full scholarships available prior to the deadline. Late registration week is January 30 – February 3 with a fee of $30.

For more information on this program contact the GBRC office at 793-3755 ext 2, check out the website www.greatbendrec.net, or find GBRC’s Facebook page Great Bend Rec.