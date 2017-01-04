Crop conditions in Barton County mirror latest government crop report

The government’s January crops snapshot says most of Kansas has remained dry this past month, prompting some concerns about development of the state’s winter wheat. Those moisture concerns are also held farmers in Central Kansas and Barton County according to Great Bend COOP Seed Manager Jeff Mauler.

Mild weather returned in the wake of the mid-December Arctic outbreak and a few showers across the central and southern Plains were insufficient to provide any relief. According to the Drought Monitor Index, the average precipitation in Kansas right now is just 37% of normal. Mauler, who watches the drought monitor closely, says there are some disturbing trends that he is keeping an eye on.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Tuesday that wheat condition in Kansas is rated as 5 percent very poor and 14 percent poor. About 37 percent is in fair condition with 42 percent in good and 2 percent in excellent shape.