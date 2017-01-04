Cop Shop (1/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/3)

Back Pain

At 8:21 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 630 Bismark Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Theft

At 2 p.m. follow-up to a theft case at 1520 10th Street Lot 61 was reported.

Warrant Arrest

At 8 p.m. Travis Chism was arrested for Great Bend Municipal warrant at 211 Old Manor Rd in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (1/3)

Diabetic Problems

At 12:29 a.m. Bill Varah was transported with diabetic problems at 2010 27th Street.

Sick Person

At 8:03 a.m. a 73-year old male was transported to the hospital from 1015 8th Street.

Stroke

At 9:11 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1601 Washington Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:31 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2604 Williams Street.

Sick Person

At 10:05 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street Lot 46.

Non Injury Accident

At 1:34 p.m. a vehicle turned east from a private drive at 3209 10th Street and struck a juvenile male who was crossing the exit on the sidewalk.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:07 p.m. an officer arrested Rachel Heubach at 1217 Williams on a Municipal Court warrant.

At 4:19 p.m. Franklin Nunez was arrested at 216 Chestnut Street for two BTSO warrants.

Theft

At 5:59 p.m. Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway Avenue, reported a theft of motor fuel.

Structure Fire

At 7:28 p.m. a report of smelling smoke in the residence was made at 2308 8th Street.