Connie Burke

GREAT BEND – Consuelo “Connie” Rocha Burke, 82, died Jan. 2, 2017, at Trinity Manor, Dodge City. She was born Sept. 13, 1934, at Lewis, the daughter of Jose C. and Manuela (Munoz) Castaneda. She married Marion Lester “Les” Burke July 23, 1988, at Great Bend. He died October 30, 2008. A Great Bend resident since 1953, Mrs. Burke was a bartender at Great Bend Petroleum Club. She has resided in Dodge City since 2008.

Mrs. Burke was a member of First Assembly of God, Great Bend.

Survivors include one son, Gregory Rocha and his wife Angie of Dodge City; one daughter, Susan Volkland of Dodge City; two step-sons, Lester Burke of Ellinwood, and Gary Burke of Great Bend; three step-daughters, Dana Abrams of Great Bend, Belinda Peters of Olmitz and Karla Alsup of Great Bend; two brothers, Pete Castaneda and his wife Julia of Lewis, and Nick Castaneda and his wife Rosalie of Lewis; one sister, Esther Mueller of Dodge City; sister-in-law, Angelina Castaneda of Lewis; four grandchildren, Daniel, Nichole, Gregory and Margarita; and seven great-grandchildren, Israel, Nicholas, Avel, Steven, Ivy, Gianni and Charlie. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Helen Rocha; one brother, Frank Castaneda, and one half-brother, Euesebio Guerrero.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Dwight Dozier. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from noon to 9p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with American Heart Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

