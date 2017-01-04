Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/3)

BOOKED: Rachel Heubach of Larned on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $480.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Franklin Nunez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $363.00 cash only. BCDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,500.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Travis Chism of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond in lieu of $1,055.00 cash only.

RELEASED: Alia Lucas of Great Bend for GBMC battery LEO, interference with LEO, minor in consumption with bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond. Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond after serving the full 48 hours in accordance with the bonds.

RELEASED: Amber Shuler-Adams of Great Bend received a $110.50 OR on EMC case for contempt of court. Received a 48-hour OR on GBMC case for obstruction. Order of release for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Rachel Heubach of Larned for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $480.00 cash only bond through Great Bend PD.

RELEASED: Travis Chism of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $1,055.00 cash bond.