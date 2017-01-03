Wednesday Weather

Increasing clouds, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -3. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Thursday
A chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of snow or light snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
