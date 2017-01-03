Tuesday Weather

Great Bend Post

After highs well above normal on Monday, temperatures will be much colder on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 30s across most of Eastern Kansas.

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. North wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -2. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. North northwest wind around 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

