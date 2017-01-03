Tuesday Weather

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. North wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -2. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. North northwest wind around 11 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.