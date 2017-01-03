Short agenda addresses Great Bend’s focus to get back to building relationships

It might have been a record-setting time for the Great Bend City Council meeting Tuesday evening. Starting at 7:29 p.m. and finishing at 7:36 p.m., the seven-minute meeting that had a light agenda highlighted the thoughts of Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters.

Peters mentioned she was thinking about what to tell the city council to open the new year, and said in 2017 the Chamber and the City of Great Bend are going back to basics, building good relationships.

Jan Peters Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/peters-build-1.mp3

Peters said she wants to schedule one-on-one meetings with business owners and workers to find out what they see and what will be effecting their industries.

Peters also acknowledged the new political faces representing Kansas and wants them to know Great Bend is ready to support any improvements for the state.

Jan Peters Audio

One of the new political faces for Kansas includes Great Bend’s Dr. Roger Marshall. Marshall’s biggest headline from being sworn into Congress yesterday was when his son, Cal, was questioned by House Speaker Paul Ryan after “dabbing” during the commemorative picture.

“Dabbing” is popular dance move that resembles sneezing into your elbow.

Cal Marshall, a senior at Great Bend High School, made national headlines with his latest “dabbing” after making local headlines when he “dabbed” on local television after his father defeated Tim Huelskamp in the August primary.