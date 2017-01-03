Police identify pilot injured small plane crash near Kansas City

Jackson County, MO (AP) — A pilot injured when a small plane crash landed after taking off from a suburban Kansas City airport has been identified as a 79-year-old man.

Lee’s Summit police identified the man Tuesday in a news release as Charles Gosselin of Kansas City. The release says the single-engine light aircraft crash landed in a parking lot of a Lee’s Summit park early Saturday. Gosselin had reported trouble with the aircraft shortly after takeoff.

Gosselin was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. He remained hospitalized Tuesday. Gosselin was the only one person on board, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.