MARY K. MICKLE

Mary K. Mickle, age 76 years, of Hoisington, Kansas, passed away early on Monday morning, January 2, 2017 at the Sterling Presbyterian Manor in Sterling, Kansas. Mary was born on March 26, 1940 at Larned, Kansas to Hugh and Ruby (Eckhoff) McDonald. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wesley School of Nursing in Wichita, Kansas, and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at various places in the area, including Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Central Kansas Medical Center in Great Bend, Russell Regional Hospital in Russell, Kansas, and retired after working many years at Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington, Kansas. She has been a Hoisington resident since 1976. Mary had a passion for photography, and also loved nature and all types of artwork.

Mary is survived by her life partner of 26 years, John Habiger of Bushton, Kansas; two sons: Jim (and his wife, Cindy) Mickle of Hoisington, Kansas and John (and his wife, Jennifer) Mickle of Hoisington, Kansas; one daughter, Mary Ann (and her husband, Gilbert) Aguilera of Chase, Kansas; seventeen grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Kathleen (and her husband, Lloyd) Bolson of Brighton, Colorado and Donna Mitchell of Salt Lake City, Utah; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Steve Mickle on September 16, 1995 and two brothers: Leslie and Scott McDonald.

Cremation has been chosen. Memorial Services will be conducted by the family at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 6, 2017 at the First Street Church of God in Hoisington, Kansas with Pastor Dick Ogle officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Hoisington Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations are designated to the First Street Church of God, Hoisington, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

