Lois May Hill, 90, died Jan. 1, 2017, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. Born Jan. 15, 1926, at Galatia, she was the daughter of Henry LaVern and Florence A. (White) Bryant. She married Glenn Earl Hill June 2, 1946, at Great Bend. He died August 31, 2012. A Great Bend resident most of her life, coming from Galatia, Mrs. Hill was a bookkeeper for Montgomery Ward and the telephone office.

Mrs. Hill was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Great Bend.

Survivors include one son, Dennis W. Hill and his wife Mildred of Great Bend; four grandchildren, Jennifer Elkins and her husband Troy, Allan E. Hill and his wife Donna, Brian Hill and Matthew Hill and his wife Jeanette; and two great-grandchildren, Kalen Hill and Emmalynn Elkins. She was preceded in death by one brother, Irven LaVern Bryant, one sister, Vivian A. Bryant, and one great-grandson, Kody Glenn Hill.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Friends may call from noon to 9 p.m., with the family present from 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Heritage Baptist Church or Woodhaven Care Center Activity Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.