GBRC indoor soccer leagues now forming

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming the Indoor Soccer Leagues for any interested boys and girls in the 2nd , 3rd , 4th , 5th , 6th , 7th , and 8th grades.

Registration begins Monday, January 9 th at the Recreation Center located at 1214 Stone Street. This Outdoor Soccer games will begin Saturday, March 4 . Weekday games will be played depending on enrollment numbers. Coaches will contact participants on practice times. Volunteer coaches are needed!

Register your child at the GBRC office, located at 1214 Stone Street. Now starting we have Early Bird registration fee at $30 from January 9 through January 13. Regular registration begins January 16 with a fee of $40. The deadline to sign up is Friday, January 27. Full scholarships available prior to the deadline. Late registration week is January 30 – February 3 with a fee of $45.

For more information on these leagues contact the GBRC office at 793-3755 ext 2 or check out our website www.greatbendrec.net or find GBRC’s Facebook page Great Bend Rec.