F. Duane Dugan – 1926 – 2017

GREAT BEND — F. Duane Dugan, 90, died Jan. 1, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. Born July 11, 1926, at Fort Scott, he was the son of Harry and Frances (Pellett) Dugan. He married Roberta Simpson Sept. 17, 1955, at Fort Scott. A Great Bend, Kansas resident since January 1965, coming from Fort Scott, Mr. Dugan worked in law enforcement for 57 years. He was a United States Army veteran.

Mr. Dugan was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3111, American Legion Argonne Post 180, both of Great Bend, Kansas Peace Officers Association, National Rifle Association, and Kansas Sheriff’s Association.

Survivors include his wife, Roberta Dugan, of the home; one son, Craig Dugan and his wife Pam of Wichita; one daughter, Debra Kowalsky and her husband Kenny of Ellinwood; eight grandchildren, Chris Dugan, Aaron Goering, Adrienne Kripalani, Rachael Harvey, Lauren Ali, Andrew Tyson, Ian Goering and Keaton Goering; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Dana Dugan; and two brothers, Arthur Dugan and Keith Dugan.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with the Rev. Loren W. Hickerson officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, and 9 a.m. to service time Saturday at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Barton County Sheriff Reserve, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530