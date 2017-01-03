Dateline: Hoisington, KS

David G. Zamarripa, 64, died December 30, 2016, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born December 19, 1952, in Edinburg, Texas, the son of Juan and Elisa (Gonzalez) Zamarripa. David graduated from Edinburg High School and then received his business accounting degree from the University of Texas-Pan American in Edinburg, Texas. He served in the United States Army from 1972 to 1978.

David was a resident of Hoisington since 1994, moving from Edinburg, Texas. He worked in maintenance, first for Queen City Laundry in Mercedes, Texas, then working for E&F Plumbing in Hoisington, Great Bend Packing, and finally retired in 2007 from Redbarn Pet Products.

He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and a former member of V.F.W. of Hoisington, and the Knights of Columbus.

On June 28, 1995, he married Irene Ramirez in Hoisington.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Irene Zamarripa; daughters, Nadya Martinez and husband Lamar of Edinburg, Texas, Tanya Williams and husband Eric of Kingsville, Texas; sons, Pedro N. Ramirez of South Bend, Ind., Ramiro Lozano III and wife Sarah (Mata) of Hoisington, Raul Lozano of Great Bend; 13 grandchildren, including, Lillian, Vanessa, Allayna, Chantelle, Dayton, and Dominyk; brother, Juan Zamarripa Jr. of Pharr, Texas, sister, Rosemary Yzaguirre of McAllen, Texas; niece, Diana Garza of McAllen, Texas; and a great niece and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Elisa Zamarripa.

Rosary with Vigil will be 7 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery, with military honors conducted by Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Golden Belt Humane Society in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.