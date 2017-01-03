Cop Shop (12/30 – 1/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (12/30)

Criminal Damge

At 3:38 p.m. a report of kids throwing rocks at car at 2nd Avenue & Main Street was made. No damage to vehicle, parents contacted.

Fire

At 5:22 p.m. a fire was reported at NW 10 Avenue & NW 120 Road in Hoisington.

Injury Accident

At 5:42 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 20 Road & SE 100 Avenue. Handled by KHP.

Traffic Arrest

At 7:59 p.m. a subject was arrested for several traffic violations and possession at 1015 10th Street.

1/1

Shots Fired

At 1:13 a.m. shots fired were reported at 406 NE Overland Trl.

Traffic Arrest

At 6:27 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at 24th Street & Harrison Street.

Fire

At 2:07 p.m. a fire was reported at Stone Lake, 2401 Railroad Avenue.

1/2

Sick Person

At 1:19 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 630 Bismark Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:30 a.m. a report of hitting a deer on E. K-4 Highway at MM 125 was made, approximately four miles east of Hoisington.

Fire

At 1:14 p.m. a fire was reported at 165 Avenue V out of the county.

Breathing Problems

At 3:31 p.m. EMS transportation was needed at 130 Kiowa Road B.

Theft

At 5:01 p.m. felony theft case was taken at 274 E. Barton County Road.

Fire

At 7:45 p.m. a small brush fire was reported at SW 60 Road & W. US 56 Highway.

Non Injury Accident

At 9:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 151 S. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (12/30)

Non Injury Accident

At 1:50 a.m. Justin Roach was backing and struck a parked vehicle at 1220 Madison Street.

Shots Fired

At 2:26 a.m. shots fired were reported at 5936 Broadway.

Criminal Damage

At 6:45 a.m. Sutherlands, 5520 10th Street, reported a parking lot shot out.

Theft

At 1:21 p.m. theft of a propane heater was reported at 223 5th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:52 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5225 Ridgeway Dr.

Breathing Problems

At 8:44 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2311 31st Street.

12/31

Warrant Arrest

At 4 a.m. a juvenile arrest was made at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Breathing Problems

At 3:25 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2137 Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:26 p.m. an officer arrested Marcos Pascol at 4th Avenue & Plum Street for a warrant.

Theft

At 10:08 p.m. a theft was reported at 1217 Williams Street.

At 11:33 p.m. a theft was reported at 414 Pine Street.

1/1

Theft

At 2:39 a.m. theft of fuel was reported at Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:04 a.m. an officer arrested Joel Shulor on Barton County District warrant at 1400 Pyle Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 6:27 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at 24th Street & Harrison Street.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 12:10 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 1F.

Fire

At 2:07 p.m. a grass fire was reported at 2401 Railroad Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 6:09 p.m. report of someone throwing a rock through his vehicle window as made at 1411 Park Avenue.

Burglary / In Progress

At 6:32 p.m. report of a subject in the building at 4500 10th Street Pl. Andrew Reed was contacted.

1/2

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:20 a.m. John Stevenson reports power tools stolen from his apartment at 5912 Eisenhower Ct Apt B. Total loss of $351.00.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 9:21 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:36 a.m. Douglas Burke reports someone entering his red Chevy pickup at 2206 30th Street and taking his wallet. Total loss of $830.00.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:05 a.m. an unknown vehicle (hit and run) was backing north and struck a Honda Civic on private property at 5210 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 10:08 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3806 Broadway Avenue.

Theft

At 11:01 a.m. Kristin Unger reports someone stealing her wallet containing cash and her ID during a party she held on 12/31/2016 at 1105 Pyle Street. Total loss was $400.00.

Stroke

At 3 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2817 20th Street.

Theft

At 7:26 p.m. reports of a pinball machine being broken into and $50 taken from it were made at Discount Laundry, 924 Jefferson Street.