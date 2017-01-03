Barton County will remain a member of the Kansas Association of Counties

One week after ending their membership in the League of Kansas Municipalities, Barton County Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to remain a member of the Kansas Association of Counties. The Association sponsors the annual KAC Conference, various educational meetings throughout the year and lobbies the state legislature and federal agencies on behalf of Kansas counties. Homer Kruckenberg cast the lone dissenting vote, saying the $6,125 membership dues were just too much.

Recently the board has used the KAC for leadership and direction as they decide whether to move forward with or without a County Administrator in the wake of former administrator Richard Boeckman’s resignation.

Last week the board ended their membership in the League of Kansas Municipalities saying the $1,200 annual membership was not worth it.