Tuesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include UWCK Executive Director Julie Smith who will be joined by Catilyn Eakin with CASA, Teen Court Coordinator Casey Rowland, Gaila Nielsen, Brandi Gruber, Linn Hogg with the Box of Love Project, and board member Kevyn Soupiset who will have an update on this year’s campaign.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams
11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”
11:30-12P “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include Darcy Leach, Great Bend Middle School Tech Coach. (Encore Presentation)
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5 O’clock Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information.
6P-8P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”
8P-10P ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”
10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”
