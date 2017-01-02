Kansas woman hospitalized after car rolls in the fog

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 9a.m. on Monday in Reno County.

A vehicle driven by Jericah Ravenstein, Hutchinson, was traveling in the 5300 Block of North Plum, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver lost control of her car south of the roundabout intersection in the drizzle and fog.

The car slid sideways into the ditch before rolling over onto its top.

Ravenstein was not wearing her seat belt and was trapped inside the car.

EMS removed her from the car and transported her to Hutchinson Regional Medical center for further evaluation.

The Reno County Sheriff Office is continuing the investigation into the accident.