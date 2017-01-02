John O’Connor

January 2, 2017

How about that? I actually typed the right year. Usually it takes me until about March to get the year straight on a consistent basis.

Anyway, Happy Belated New Year to you and welcome to Week 285 of “He Sure Has an Endless Supply of Baloney, Doesen’t He?” Yes, I do and I’m happy to share it with you each week in this space.

Looks like the NFL playoff picture is becoming a bit clearer. Hope your favorites won in this just concluded regular season. Do you remember when the NFL had a 12 (12, are you kidding me, 12???) game season? ‘Tis true. Those of us ‘of a certain age’ remember it well. Then they went to 14 games and now 16. Time was, the Super Bowl was in early January; now it’s into February most years.

Okay, New Year’s Resolutions: I generally don’t make them, because I try (with occasional success) to ‘resolute’ all year long, but in the event I WOULD make ‘em, here’s a list of ten that I might work toward in ’17…

1. Don’t talk politics with anyone. I’ve heard enough arguments (and been involved in a few) during the campaign season that I’m just wanting to let it go for a while.

2. Learn to swim. Yes, I am a lifelong non-swimmer. I tried, I really did, in high school gym class, but I was a sinker. The gym teachers said my moves were all correct, but I just trended downward in the water. It’s called ‘negative buoyancy.’ I would have made a good submarine.

3. Eat more chocolate. I had plenty during the December ‘cookie season,’ but then tapered off. Now’s the time to change that strategy. Besides, it’s good for your heart and brain, too. In limited amounts. I have yet to find my limit.

4. Listen to good old country music more often. I’m reading a new bio of Hank Williams Sr. and it’s making me want to hear more of those great ‘50s and ‘60s classics. That old-timey stuff just had a lot of ‘heart’ to it. Today’s country is little more than country-flavored rock.

5. Appreciate the miracle of a little kid. Our granddaughter is almost two now, and it’s sheer joy to watch her grow and learn new things.

6. Write more. I recently completed a short play based on our popular ‘Trading Post’ program, but I’d like to expand it into a traditional length play. I’d like to try my hand at songwriting, too. I’ve played around with a few song ideas, but never got serious.

7. Complain less. Sally can testify that I complain a LOT. About nearly everything. I’ve been doing it so long that she thinks some of it is amusing, which it good, but I really need to work toward doing less of it. What do I complain about? You name it: restaurants, TV shows, the price of beds, the declining quality of mens clothes, etc etc.

8. Find a good volunteer opportunity. I did some volunteering for a few years after I semi-retired in 2010, but not much lately. There’s a lot more to be done out there. I’m sure a good outfit like RSVP can find something for me.

9. Clean out the basement. We’ve been working on this one (and the garage, too) for several years, but it seems every time we get rid of one thing, two others show up.

10. See resolution Number 1.

Well, okay, on to your responses to my December 19th effort…

Terry knows his Christmas music. Yep, it was Frosty the Snowman who ignored a command from a duly appointed officer of the law. (“He only paused a moment when he heard him holler “Stop!”) Oh, just in case you were wondering, Frosty was later arrested on a misdemeanor charge of ‘melting while loitering.’

Congrats to Josie. She answered the fabric question. ‘Corduroy,’ which literally means ‘royal fabric,’ was originally worn by the upper classes in Europe.

Kim came up with Chuck Berry as the ‘lyric-intensive’ rock ‘n roller, whose songs had twice or even three times the verses of other artists of the period. No one until Bob Dylan crammed more words into his tunes. “Maybelline” was one of his earliest superhits.

Heard from Charlie just before I posted this week’s effort. He came up with the answer to the NYC teacher question. Nice work. Yes, it was Gabe Kaplan of ‘Welcome Back Kotter’ who created a short-lived sitcom called ‘Lewis and Clark,’ in which he played a saloon keeper in Luckenbach, TX.

In other business, Thanks to Kevin for his kind words. (See the 12/19 post.)

It was good to hear from John and Connie in Colorado. They said they could relate to my ‘cats and Christmas trees’ woes. Thanks for the wishes for the year ahead. I hope 2017 is good for you as well.

Okay, we still have one open question up for grabs: what was the name of the couple (still around) who ran a tax business for some years in the Roy Myers’ building on the 281 Bypass?

How about a few new ones:

What medical product, introduced in 1889, really made a ‘name’ for itself in the worldwide killer flu pandemic of 1918? It’s a brand name.

What Number 1 song of 1979 had the name of an alcoholic drink in its title?

And a GB question: what Main Street store had sort of a ‘mezzanine’ level overlooking the rest of the store? (There may have been two, so I’ll accept either one of them.)

Have a great New Year! We’ll chat again next week.

John