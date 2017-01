RENO COUNTY — A Great Bend man was involved in an accident just after 8 a.m. on Monday in Reno County.

A semi driven by 49-year-old David Richmond of Great Bend collided with a pickup driven by 74-year-old James Dix of Hutchinson, at the intersection of East 11th Avenue and Kansas 61, according to Reno County 911.

Dix was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment. Richmond was not injured.

No additional details were available on Monday.