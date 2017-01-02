Blocked off Jack Kilby Square in Great Bend expected until May

The view south of the Barton County Courthouse looks rough with a tall metal fence and construction pieces throughout. Although that view will remain until May, the City of Great Bend is excited about the improvements that are underway at Jack Kilby Square.

Great Bend plans to improve and expand the stage at the bandshell and add a water splash pad.

City Administrator Howard Partington says work will focus on the stage in January.

The plan will add over seven feet to the north of stage and round out the sides. To increase circulation on the stage, air louvers and fans will be installed in the structure. Partington noted in February, Wiens & Company from Hutchinson will set the concrete for the new stage and get the splash pad in place.

With the renovations, the city was forced to find new homes for a World War I structure and a time capsule.

The project will also include new landscaping and renovation to the restroom behind the bandshell. Wiens & Company expect to have the $355,700 project finished by May 1, 2017.

The Thelma Fay Harms Charitable Trust donated over $300,000 for the renovations.