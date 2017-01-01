Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

accidentMID-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A This Morning with Gordon Deal

7A-8A  ABC News Special “Playback 2016” hosted by ABC News Radio’s Cheri Preston and Aaron Katersky

8A-9A  ABC News Special “The Making of a President” hosted by Tom Llamas

9A-12P  ABC News Special “2016 As It Happened” A 3-hour retrospective of some of 2016’s top stories as told through the highlights of ABC’s breaking news coverage.

12P-4P  College Football – Cotton Bowl – Western Michigan vs Wisconsin

4P-8P  College Football – Rose Bowl  – USC vs Penn State

8P-MID  College Football – Sugar Bowl – Auburn vs Oklahoma

