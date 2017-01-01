Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

MID-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A This Morning with Gordon Deal
7A-8A ABC News Special “Playback 2016” hosted by ABC News Radio’s Cheri Preston and Aaron Katersky
8A-9A ABC News Special “The Making of a President” hosted by Tom Llamas
9A-12P ABC News Special “2016 As It Happened” A 3-hour retrospective of some of 2016’s top stories as told through the highlights of ABC’s breaking news coverage.
12P-4P College Football – Cotton Bowl – Western Michigan vs Wisconsin
4P-8P College Football – Rose Bowl – USC vs Penn State
8P-MID College Football – Sugar Bowl – Auburn vs Oklahoma
Leave a Reply