KHP: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after New Year’s Day crash

HARPER COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just after 10a.m. on New Year’s Day in Harper County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Dean Mark Melton, 29, Wichita, was westbound on Kansas Highway 2 twelve miles west of Anthony.

For an unknown reason the Ford went left of center and collided with a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by Cynthia J. Archuleta, 60, of Kiowa.

Melton, Archuleta and a passenger in the Buick Danny Dean Archuleta, 60, Kiowa, were transported to Kiowa Hospital were Melton died.

Melton was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.