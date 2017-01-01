College Bowl Pick ‘Em – National Championship Game Picks OPEN

Sponsored By:





Register with the Great Bend Post / 1590 KVGB Pick ‘Em Challenge. Pick the winners of all the College Bowl games starting on Saturday, December 20th. Follow along here on the Leader Board and watch your progress. REMEMBER to come back after the BCS Championship has been announced to make your final pick! Each game is assigned a point value. Tie breakers will be determined by predicted total points in the final Championship game. ONE ENTRY PER PERSON.

Make Your Selection for the National Championship Game

Please use the same e-mail you used when filling out your first entry in order to be totaled correctly.

Here’s your chance to put your College Football knowledge to the test. And WIN a new 4K HDTV from H&B Video in Holyrood! First runner up will receive a Ring Video Doorbell!

LIVE LEADERBOARD

I’m not sure if my picks were received. How do I know? If you see the “Thank You” message at the end of the poll, your picks have been recorded. If you feel like there was an error, simply submit again. We will accept only the most recent entry.

No. Simply fill out an entry with and you’re entered! No need to create a login for anything. I have questions or I need help. Please e-mail matt.althouse@eagleradio.net. Or call the Eagle Media Center at 620-792-3647.

Frequently Asked Questions: