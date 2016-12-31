Tuesday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the December 27, 2016, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL DEPOSITORIES FOR COUNTY FUNDS:

-A designation of Barton County financial institutions as official depositories comes before the Commission. Such institutions must meet the 100% pledged securities requirement for all County funds. According to County Resolution 2006-23, all depositories must provide to the County Treasurer and the Financial Officer proof of security for these funds whenever such information is requested. Each institution designated as an official depository shall be notified by certified letter that they are required to meet the 100% pledged security. Kevin Wondra, County Treasurer, will present details.

B. KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: 2017 Membership:

-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) has submitted a renewal notice for the 2017 membership. Based on a calculation that includes a base fee, population and valuation, the 2017 dues are $6,125.84. The Association sponsors the annual KAC Conference, various educational meetings throughout the year and lobbies the State and Federal Legislature on behalf of Kansas Counties. KAC will also assist Counties with budgeting, surveys and legislative efforts upon request.

C. MAPPING DIVISION: Replacement of a Desktop Computer:

-The desktop computer in the Mapping Division, purchased in 2011, is

experiencing problems and needs to be replaced. A laptop computer will

provide greater flexibility than another desktop computer. It is essential that this

laptop be compatible with the GIS/Mapping software and the ORION software

used by other departments. The Information Technology Department suggests

a Dell MIRAMAR 17,7710 laptop computer for $2,641.45. Monies are available in

Equipment Replacement for this purchase. Bj Wooding, Cartographer, will

provide details.

D. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Don Davis, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of work

completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to

the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the

County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Donna Zimmerman,

County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

9:45 a.m. – Interview with Candidate for County Counselor

10:30 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department

Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After

the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers.

11:00 a.m. – Shop Heaters – Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge Director

11:15 a.m. – LEPC Appointments – Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. Announce the Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays

during regular business hours.

D. Announce that the Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal

appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. Announce next Regular Meeting on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 9:00

a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.