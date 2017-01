New Years Day Weather

New Year’s Day A slight chance of flurries, mixing with sprinkles after 11am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. South southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.