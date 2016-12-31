Larned Chamber presents information on Ice House Entrepreneurship program

Interested in finding out more about what the Ice House Entrepreneurship Program will be like? Register for the Larned Chamber of Commerce January Learn at Lunch with Lea Ann Seiler, facilitator of the upcoming Kansas Entrepreneurship Ice House Program.

Join everyone on Thursday, January 19th at the Santa Fe Trail Center Museum for this informative and engaging session! Registration deadline is Thursday, January 12th at 5:00 pm. Lunch is provided. Cost to attend is $10.

To register, you may call the office at (620) 285-6916 or send an email to sblanton@gbta.net.