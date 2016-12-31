Kansas man jailed for New Year’s Eve shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest.

Just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to a hospital in Topeka to meet with a 34-year-old shooting victim, according to a media release.

The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds during an altercation between individuals who knew each other at a residence in the 2600 Block of SE Massachusetts in Topeka.

Police located those involved at a residence in the 3300 Block of SW 47th in Topeka. Although they initially refused to cooperate, police were able to take several individuals in for questioning and arrested Randall Scott Hogue, 30, Topeka, for aggravated battery.

Name of the victim was not released.