“K” is for Kansas exhibit coming to Ellinwood

The Ellinwood School and Community Library in Ellinwood will host a traveling exhibit entitled “K is for Kansas: Exploring Kansas from A to Z” Jan. 2, 2017 through February 11, 2017.

The exhibit will lead visitors on an alphabetic journey across the Sunflower State, from “aviation” to “Z-Bar Ranch.”

The exhibit was developed by Kauffman Museum, Bethel College, North Newton, Kan. and received a 2004 Award for Excellence from the Kansas Museums Association and a 2006 Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History–their highest prize.

“K is for Kansas” uses the letters of the alphabet to illustrate significant features of the natural and cultural history of Kansas. Composed of big alphabet blocks that surround a large-scale carpet map of Kansas, the exhibit seeks to increase appreciation of the unique people, places, animals, plants and everyday things of Kansas.

On Friday Janurary 9th, the Ellinwood Chamber of Commerce will hold the chamber coffee at the school and library for the official opening of the exhibit. The coffee begins at 10 a.m.