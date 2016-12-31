Hoisington Chamber Banquet Tickets on Sale

The Hoisington Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to help celebrate 60 years in the community, eat dinner with friends and colleges and watch as they honor the Community Award winners in a special way during the annual chamber banquet on Saturday January 14th.

The event will take place at the Hoisington Knights of Columbus and begins at 6:30 with a social that will be followed by dinner and program at 7:00.

The menu will include your choice of smothered steak or fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and cheesecake. Dress is business casual.

Tickets are $30.00 per plate and can be purchased at the Chamber Office, calling 620-653-4311, or RSVP and pay at hoisingtonkansas.com