Barton Wrestling resumes 2017 season at Viking-Warrior Open

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College wrestling team returned after a twenty day holiday break to the competitive mat Saturday in Fremont, Nebraska, participating in the in the Viking-Warrior Open hosted by Midland University. The No. 18 Cougars had eleven wrestlers finish 6-22 in their last Open event serving as a final tune-up for the dual portion of their 2016-17 schedule. Barton will next travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to compete in the NJCAA National Duals taking placing January 5-6.

Barton Results for Viking-Warrior Open (12-31-16 – Fremont, NE)

OPEN 133 – Caysen Smith’s place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jd Rader (Nebraska-Kearney) won by tech fall over Caysen Smith (Barton Community College) (TF 19-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Caysen Smith (Barton Community College) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Brandon Matlock (Grandview) won by fall over Caysen Smith (Barton Community College) (Fall 1:47)

OPEN 141 – Isaac Bailey’s place is unknown and has scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Bailey (Barton Community College) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Isaac Bailey (Barton Community College) won by fall over Trevor Foster (Midland University) (Fall 0:43)

Semifinal – Jeff Bizzle (Nebraska-Kearney) won by tech fall over Isaac Bailey (Barton Community College) (TF 18-0)

Cons. Semi – Michael Robles (Midland University) won by fall over Isaac Bailey (Barton Community College) (Fall 2:48)

OPEN 157 – Colin Koger’s place is unknown and has scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Colin Koger (Barton Community College) won by fall over Ronnie Nelson (Midland University) (Fall 1:56)

Quarterfinal – Kyle Fowler (Morningside College) won by major decision over Colin Koger (Barton Community College) (Maj 14-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Christian Rivas (Barton Community College) won by tech fall over Colin Koger (Barton Community College) (TF 17-1)

OPEN 157 – Christian Rivas’ place is unknown and has scored 5.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Grant Williams (Oklahoma City University) won by fall over Christian Rivas (Barton Community College) (Fall 1:39)

Cons. Round 1 – Christian Rivas (Barton Community College) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Christian Rivas (Barton Community College) won by tech fall over Colin Koger (Barton Community College) (TF 17-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Seth Harrington (Nebraska-Kearney) won by tech fall over Christian Rivas (Barton Community College) (TF 19-4)

OPEN 165 – Lucas McMichael’s place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas McMichael (Barton Community College) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Nickalas Babcock (Nebraska-Kearney) won by fall over Lucas McMichael (Barton Community College) (Fall 1:08)

Cons. Round 2 – Cooper Self (Midland University) won by fall over Lucas McMichael (Barton Community College) (Fall 4:29)

OPEN 165 – Kendall Biddle’s place is unknown and has scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kendall Biddle (Barton Community College) won by decision over Cooper Self (Midland University) (Dec 6-4)

Quarterfinal – Bruce Lemon (Augustana) won by fall over Kendall Biddle (Barton Community College) (Fall 3:24)

Cons. Round 2 – Isaiah Smith (Oklahoma City University) won by decision over Kendall Biddle (Barton Community College) (Dec 11-7)

OPEN 174 – David Kelly’s place is unknown and has scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Luellen (Nebraska-Kearney) won by fall over David Kelly (Barton Community College) (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 1 – David Kelly (Barton Community College) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – David Kelly (Barton Community College) won by fall over David Moran (Midland University) (Fall 3:58)

Cons. Round 3 – Kenan Jackson (Grandview) won by decision over David Kelly (Barton Community College) (Dec 14-9)

OPEN 184 – Victor Monarrez’s place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Adam Ball (Midland University) won by fall over Victor Monarrez (Barton Community College) (Fall 5:38)

Cons. Round 1 – Victor Monarrez (Barton Community College) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Gage Hartline (Midland University) won by major decision over Victor Monarrez (Barton Community College) (Maj 9-1)

OPEN 184 – Devon Baker’s place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Devon Baker (Barton Community College) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Ethan Leighton (Grandview) won by fall over Devon Baker (Barton Community College) (Fall 4:09)

Cons. Round 2 – Devon Baker (Barton Community College) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Gage Hartline (Midland University) won by decision over Devon Baker (Barton Community College) (Dec 7-6)

OPEN 197 – Ethan Dean’s place is unknown and has scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Dean (Barton Community College) won by decision over Tristan Ezell (Chadron State ) (Dec 6-2)

Quarterfinal – Trey Schlender (Nebraska-Kearney) won by fall over Ethan Dean (Barton Community College) (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Round 2 – Ethan Dean (Barton Community College) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Steven Gregory (Grandview) won by fall over Ethan Dean (Barton Community College) (Fall 2:17)

OPEN 285 – Brix Brickey’s place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brix Brickey (Barton Community College) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – James Jones (Midland University) won by decision over Brix Brickey (Barton Community College) (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Cooper Cogdill (Chadron State) won by major decision over Brix Brickey (Barton Community College) (Maj 12-0)