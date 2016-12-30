Top 10 stories in 2016 from Great Bend Post

2016 was a busy year in the Barton County area, with many headlines surprising us, making us mad, or pulling at our heartstrings.

Greatbendpost.com ranked the top 10 stories of 2016 based on views from the website. Based solely on those numbers, here’s the list of most viewed stories.

Click on the links to read the individual posts in their entirety.

1. Georgia L Fletcher Obituary

2. Mother of victim involved with Great Bend High School bus alleged assault INTERVIEW

3. Great Bend High School track coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

4. VIDEO: 3 GBHS students put in handcuffs during protest at school district office

5. Kan. High School Principal: KPERS may not survive district consolidation

6. Rice Co. teen dies in 3-vehicle semi crash

7. Great Bend shooting sends one man to the hospital; investigation continues

8. Zika confirmed in Kansas, Barton County warns citizens to take protection

9. Identify this Barton County burglar…get money!

10. 4 arrested with Barton County search warrant involving a theft case

