New technology aiding Juvenile Services in Barton County

The judicial system and courts in the United States continue to find and alter ways to keep criminals and offenders out of prison. One method to avoid incarceration developed in the 1980s was electronic monitoring or ankle bracelets.

Ryan Lichter, Intensive Supervision Officer (ISO) for the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services, says ankle bracelets have proven to be a cost-saving alternative to detention.

Juvenile Services serves a five county area consisting of Barton, Stafford, Ellsworth, Rice, and Russell Counties.

Lichter mentioned Juvenile Services is in the process of implementing a new GPS monitoring device that tracks offenders’ locations at all times and allows the ISO to alter allowed locations at certain times.

Lichter also says the new monitoring devices have alcohol sensors. Although Juvenile Services has not made use of the technology, the units have the capability of pulling in the sweat of the offender and testing for alcohol levels from sweat glands.