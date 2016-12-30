Friday Weather

Great Bend Post

Colder air to arrive on Tuesday and will linger across the entire region for remainder of the week with well below normal temperatures.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

