Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (12/29)

Fire

At 7:40 a.m. a fire was reported at E. K-4 Highway & 2nd Road. Out of county.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:16 p.m. an arrest was made at 501 Cunnife Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

At 6:50 p.m. an arrest was made at 1408 Kansas Avenue.