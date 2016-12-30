Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/29)

BOOKED: Juana Flores of Great Bend on Barton County District Court order for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Martin Martinez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal case for contempt of court, bond set at $861.00 cash only or 13 days. Great Bend Municipal warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $862.00 cash only or 90 days. Great Bend Municipal warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $581.00 cash only or 88 days.

BOOKED: Cany Mickle of Pawnee Rock on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $508.00 cash only or 29 days in jail.

BOOKED: Alexander Michael Anderson on GBPD Municipal case on battery DV, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Tyrone Clark to DOC.

RELEASED: Tiomothie Hart to DOC.

RELEASED: Joseph McNett to DOC.

RELEASED: Tony Chambers of Hoisington posted a $5,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding for Barton County District Court case for criminal threat, criminal damage to property, domestic battery.