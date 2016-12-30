2 Kansas teens hospitalized after car goes airborne, hits power pole

RENO COUNTY – Two Kansas teens were injured in an accident just before 7p.m. on Thursday in Reno County.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reported a1994 Pontiac Bonneville driven by Nicholas J. Bergkamp,19, Mount Hope, was traveling in the 14300 Block of east Smoots Creek Road south of Cheney Lake in southeast Reno County.

The driver lost control of his vehicle. It left the north side of the roadway and struck a driveway embankment before becoming airborne.

The vehicle then struck a power pole and rolled over.

Bergkamp and his passenger Alexander J. Purcell, 15, Cheney, were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.

Both of the occupants were believed to be wearing their seatbelts. Bergkamp was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and Purcell had to be extricated by Reno County Fire District #9.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor; however, the accident remains under investigation.