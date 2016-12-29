Police arrest 24-year old male after stabbing altercation in Great Bend

On Wednesday, December 28 at approximately 3:15 p.m. Great Bend Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 2507 11th Street in reference to a man who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival they found Edward Johnson, age 46, who appeared to have several stab wounds to his torso. Great Bend Fire/ EMS also responded and began treatment for his wounds.

Officers were able to quickly identify a suspect in the stabbing, Joseph Miller, age 24. Officers located him in the 2300 block of Lakin Street. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Barton County Jail. Officers were able to locate and detain Miller within several minutes of receiving the initial call for service.

Both Miller and Johnson were found to have active warrants for their arrest.

Based on the investigation thus far, officers believe that the stab wounds occurred in an alley approximately one block east of the location they were called to. It appears that Johnson was stabbed in the course of an altercation with Miller. There were also possibly other individuals involved in the altercation, but both Miller and Johnson have been largely uncooperative with law enforcement’s efforts to investigate the incident.

The Great Bend Police Department asks that anyone who may have further information about this incident contact the Police Department at 793-4120 or Crimestoppers at 792-1300. The Crimestoppers hotline is a program that allows people to provide information anonymously, and callers providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.