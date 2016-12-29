HOISINGTON – Jan Ogle, 79, died Dec. 27, 2016, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. Born March 18, 1937, at Grant County, Ind., she was the daughter of Rev. Dr. Carl M. and Mary Frances (Deal) Poe. She married the Rev. C. DeLon Hales Nov. 1, 1957, at First Church of God in Chicago. He died Dec. 5, 1972. She then married the Rev. Richard E. “Dick” Ogle Sept. 22, 1973, at Great Bend.

A Great Bend area resident since 1973, Mrs. Ogle was an administrator for Kenwood Plaza at St. John, Leisure Homestead at Great Bend and Country Place at Hoisington. She was also family service coordinator at Bryant-Christians Funeral Home, leading many grief support groups, was executive secretary at Garden City Community College and a substitute teacher at Theoni School near Garden City.

She was a member of First Street Church of God, Hoisington and was former president of United Church Women and Young Adult Sunday School teacher. She was a published author, writing many articles for Birds N Bloom magazine and also grief recovery articles in many funeral service publications.

Survivors include her husband, the Rev. Dick Ogle, of the home; one son, the Rev. Dr. David Hales and his wife Ronda of Larned; and three daughters, Debbie Tarlton and husband Barry of Woodstock, Ga.; Janis Haneke and husband David of Savannah, Mo.; and Juli Ogle of Great Bend; one brother, Mark Poe and wife Sharon of St. Louis, Mo.; two sisters, Barbara Bartels and husband Harlan of Independence, Mo. and Carolyn Holbrook and husband Robert of Anderson, Ind.; and seven grandchildren, Luke Tarlton, Macy Tarlton, Toni Sue Hales, Adam Hales, Sarah Applebee, Jennifer Sackhoff and Talisha Dennison.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend, with the Rev. Dr. David Hales officiating. Entombment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials in Mrs. Ogle’s name have been established with First Street Church of God of Hoisington, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530