GREAT BEND — James Joseph Leon, 59, died Dec. 25, 2016, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. Born Sept. 7, 1957, at Great Bend, he was the son of Encarnacion G. “Mario or Shorty” and Elizabeth (Gomez) Leon. A long time Great Bend resident, Mr. Leon was a clerk at Wal-Mart.

Mr. Leon was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend.

Survivors include two brothers, John Leon and his wife Roberta of Leavenworth, and Phillip Leon and his wife Jerri of Great Bend; three sisters, Maria Leeper and her husband Bill of Great Bend, Anita Leon and her wife Katina of Wichita, and Rose Trantham and her husband Dennis of Great Bend, 21 nieces and nephews, and 36 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Gerianna Leon.

Vigil service and Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend with Father Ted Stoecklein celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Prince of Peace Parish or Prince of Peace Altar Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

