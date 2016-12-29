Glassman Corporation is Hiring Journeyman Plumbers

Want to be successful? We have the career for you! Glassman Corporation, Hays, KS is hiring experienced journeyman plumbers We are looking for clean, mature individuals who are eager to learn, work and want a career. Must be willing to travel and have a valid DL. We offer a great benefits package, PTO, 401K. Safe working environment. Pre-employment drug testing and physical is required. To apply contact human resources at hr@glassmancorp.com or 785-625-2115. Visit our company website to learn more at www.glassmancorp.com.

