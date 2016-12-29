Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Glassman Corporation Hiring Experienced HVAC Service Technicians

by Leave a Comment

glassmanExcellent Opportunity Glassman Corporation is accepting applications for experienced HVAC service technicians.  Successful candidates must have a valid DL, be self-motivated, goal orientated, and eager to learn. Full-time.  EEO.  Must pass a pre-employment drug screening & physical.  Excellent pay and benefits package. 401k. To request an application or to send a resume please email hr@glassmancorp.com .  For additional information or questions, please call 785-625-2115 or visit our website at www.glassmancorp.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *