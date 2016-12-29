Friday Weather

Today
Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
