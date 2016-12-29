Friday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-8A Early Morning Show with Patrick Burnett – News – Sports – Business News, Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “K-State Research and Extension Show” Three Shows in One
Plantorama: “Christmas Tree Planting”
Sound Living: “Tips for a Multi-Generational Holiday”
Out Bound Kansas: “Parasites in Quail”
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Friday Free for All
11A-4P College Football – Liberty Bowl – Georgia vs TCU
4P-8P College Football – Music City Bowl – Nebraska vs Tennessee
8P-Mid College Football – Orange Bowl – Michigan vs Florida State
