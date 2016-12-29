County OKs $48K settlement in Kansas discrimination lawsuit

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A $48,000 settlement has been reached with two women who claimed they were wrongly terminated from their jobs in the Shawnee County prosecutor’s office.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County commissioners agreed to the settlement Thursday. It only frees the county commission, not the district attorney’s office, from the litigation.

The plaintiffs contend in court filings that outgoing Shawnee County District Attorney Chad Taylor had a propensity to use “insulting and intensely degrading language and sexual epithets” to describe women.

Taylor has called the claims inaccurate. Because the settlement doesn’t release his office, a jury trial is expected to start as scheduled Jan. 9 in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas. Taylor didn’t run for re-election in November, and his successor will be sworn in that same day.