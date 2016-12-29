Cop Shop (12/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (12/28)

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:08 a.m. a burglary was reported at 312 E. 4th in Ellinwood.

Theft

At 2:50 p.m. checked an address reference for a GBPD theft case at 5416 7th Street.

At 3:48 p.m. reports multiple speakers and amps stolen at 101 Rock Street in Pawnee Rock. Total loss was $3,195.00.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (12/28)

Non Injury Accident

At 5:32 a.m. an accident involving Nicholas Hamit and Janet Dowson occurred at 5237 Ridgeway Dr.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:03 a.m. an officer arrested Jack Weinmaster for a BTSO warrant at 1806 12th Street. Wienmaster was transported to the BTSO and booked in lieu of $10,000.00 bond.

Breathing Problems

At 11:39 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1806 Hubbard Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 11:44 a.m. Margret Huston was backing and struck a street sign at 2901 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:52 a.m. reports of a storage unit broken into were made at 1013 Stone Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 12:30 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4500 10th Street Pl.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:43 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 6017 Hemlock Dr.

Theft

At 2:50 p.m. theft of an old air conditioner unit was reported at 5416 7th Street.

Stabbing

At 3:07 p.m. a stabbing was reported at 1106 Morphy Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:09 p.m. an officer arrested Alisa Orosco at 1408 Kansas Avenue on a Municipal Court warrant.

Theft

At 4:16 p.m. theft of floor mats were reported at 4916 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:17 p.m. an officer arrested Tiffany Wedgeworth on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant at 2308 11th Street.

At 4:20 p.m. an officer arrested Joseph Miller on Ford County warrants at 1408 Kansas Avenue.