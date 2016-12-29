Appraiser’s Office setting 2017 property values

Each year the Barton County Appraiser’s Office starts the monumental task of setting next year’s property values, a project that is currently underway. According to Barton County Appraiser Barb Esfeld, most property for taxation purposes is appraised at fair market value as of January 1st of the new year, which in this case would be 2017.

The types of property that the department is currently looking at is vacant land, residential and commercial. Esfeld says these visual inspections are a big part determining the final fair market value that will be the number that the property will be assessed at for 2017.

Personal property that includes things like commercial and industrial machinery and equipment, oil and gas interests, watercraft, ATV’s, snowmobiles, off road motorcycles, motorized bicycles, golf carts, aircraft and mobile and manufacture homes are considered to be tangible personal property.

Tangible personal property that is subject to an individual’s control on January 1st, must file a Personal Property Rendition with the County Appraiser’s Office on or before March 15th to avoid a penalty.

For more information, contact the Appraiser’s Office at 620-793-1821 or visit the county’s web-site at bartoncounty.org.