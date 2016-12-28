Thursday Weather

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 23. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
