Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 23. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.