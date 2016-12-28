Sheriff: 2 arrested after rollover accident in stolen vehicle

RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a minor injury accident involving a stolen pickup.

The Dodge Ram pickup was reported stolen from a residence in the 1500 block of West 12th Street in Hutchinson just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities spotted the vehicle around Victory Road, according to a Sheriff Randy Henderson.

Deputies were never in a chase with the vehicle but it had been spotted around Victory Road. It went off the road near Blanchard and Airport Road.

Two arrest were made.

Check the Post for additional details as they become available.