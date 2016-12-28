Police report cause of death of man found in Kansas trash bin

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a man whose body was found in a trash bin on Christmas Day died of natural causes.

KAKE-TV Officer Paul Cruz said Wednesday that there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances. The coroner’s office reports that the death was the result of natural causes.

Police say the body was found while people were looking for food in a trash bin outside a bakery in the southwest part of the city. Investigators believe the man died in the trash bin. His name wasn’t immediately released.